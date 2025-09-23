Trump's UN Speech: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy?

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly this Tuesday.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Trump will highlight American accomplishments, such as the resolution of seven international conflicts including a key role in India-Pakistan relations. He aims to present a vision for world order improvement amid concerns about global institutions.

Trump will also engage in bilateral and multilateral talks with notable leaders, including those from the European Union, Ukraine, and Argentina, underscoring his administration's diplomatic efforts.

