Left Menu

Trump's UN Speech: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy?

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the UN General Assembly. Trump will deliver a speech addressing global issues and his administration's accomplishments, including mediating tensions between India and Pakistan. He will also meet with other global leaders and participate in bilateral and multilateral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:46 IST
Trump's UN Speech: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy?
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly this Tuesday.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Trump will highlight American accomplishments, such as the resolution of seven international conflicts including a key role in India-Pakistan relations. He aims to present a vision for world order improvement amid concerns about global institutions.

Trump will also engage in bilateral and multilateral talks with notable leaders, including those from the European Union, Ukraine, and Argentina, underscoring his administration's diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
2
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India
3
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

 Global
4
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025