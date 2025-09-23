Left Menu

France Recognizes Palestinian State: A Diplomatic Milestone

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This significant diplomatic move occurred at a UN conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. The conference aimed to gather support for a two-state solution to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Monday that France is officially recognizing the state of Palestine. The statement reflects a pivotal moment in international diplomacy as France signals its commitment to addressing the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This announcement was made during a United Nations conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on rallying global backing for a two-state solution. The initiative intends to bring renewed support to a resolution that has remained largely elusive.

The move comes amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and asserts France's influential stance in international politics, which seeks to mediate peace in one of the world's most protracted disputes.

