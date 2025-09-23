Left Menu

U.S.-Brazil Tensions Surge with Sanctions Over Bolsonaro's Conviction

The U.S. has sanctioned Viviane Barci de Moraes, wife of a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice, escalating tensions with Brazil following Jair Bolsonaro's coup conviction. The move emphasizes the Trump administration's strategic use of the Magnitsky Act, raising sovereign concerns from Brazil over perceived judicial interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified its diplomatic clash with Brazil by imposing sanctions on Viviane Barci de Moraes, wife of a Supreme Court Justice, under the Magnitsky Act. The measure is part of a broader strategy targeting Brazilian officials following Jair Bolsonaro's recent conviction for attempting a coup.

U.S. actions were further cemented with sanctions against the Lex Institute, associated with Barci de Moraes, and the revocation of visas for multiple Brazilian judicial figures. The Brazilian government has condemned these measures as violations of sovereignty and international law.

Amid the growing rift, the Trump administration remains focused on a proposed amnesty bill in Brazil's Congress, which could alleviate legal repercussions for Bolsonaro and his supporters. This move is seen as a keystone for lifting sanctions, as U.S. officials warn financial institutions of potential penalties for dealings with sanctioned individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

