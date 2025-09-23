Left Menu

Tshisekedi Aims to Fortify U.S.-DRC Ties

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his intention to strengthen the partnership with the U.S. and appreciated President Trump's commitment to peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He assured reporters that this partnership would not involve auctioning the nation's mineral resources.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi announced his desire to fortify ties with the United States, reiterating his gratitude towards U.S. President Donald Trump for his dedicated efforts towards peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking to reporters in New York, President Tshisekedi clarified that strengthening bilateral relationships with the U.S. does not imply that the Democratic Republic of the Congo will auction off its mineral resources.

The remarks came during a gathering aiming to address ongoing peace efforts and promote strategic international alliances.

