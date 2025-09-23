Egyptian Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Surprising Release Sparks Hope

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a key figure in the pro-democracy movement, was released from prison late on Monday following a presidential pardon, announced his campaign. His release puts an end to nearly 12 years of incarceration, marking a significant moment for activists in Egypt.

The National Council for Human Rights facilitated the pardon, having acted on behalf of the families of el-Fattah and five others, urging President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to pardon them on health and humanitarian grounds. El-Fattah's campaign confirmed his release from Wadi Natron Prison, and he is now back home in Cairo.

El-Fattah, initially arrested in 2014 for participating in unauthorized protests and allegedly assaulting a police officer, became a symbol of the country's repressive tactics. The 2011 Arab Spring activist's release rekindles discussions about the state of democracy in Egypt.