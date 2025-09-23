Shashi Tharoor Discusses Impact of US Tariffs: A Political and Economic Challenge for India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the challenges faced by India due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, emphasizing the economic impact on industries and the need for negotiation. Tharoor underscored that these tariffs were not an Indo-US issue, but rather a part of a broader political strategy by the US.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has clarified that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods are not indicative of strained Indo-US relations. In an ANI interview, Tharoor explained the tariffs stem from Trump's push to bolster domestic manufacturing rather than rely predominantly on imports.
Tharoor further stated that Trump's tariff strategy aims to engage his political base by making imported goods pricier, thus incentivizing American companies to produce domestically. He labeled the tariffs, including the blanket 25% imposition, as an attempt by the US to generate revenue and address its trade deficit, although deemed 'unfair' by India.
Discussing the impact, Tharoor noted the significant disruptions faced by Indian industries relying on the US market, such as the labor-intensive sectors affected by increased competition. He expressed concerns over India's vulnerability to losing the US as an export destination unless negotiations lead to tariff reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)