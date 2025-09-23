Left Menu

US-China Relations: A Delicate Dance of Diplomacy

A US congressional delegation, led by Rep. Adam Smith, visited China to enhance dialogue amid rising tensions over trade, technology, and military proximity. Discussions included reducing fentanyl inflows and rare earths limitations. The delegation met with Chinese leaders aiming to foster greater communication and engagement between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:52 IST
  • China

A US congressional delegation, spearheaded by Rep. Adam Smith, is making significant diplomatic strides in Beijing as both nations grapple with escalating tensions.

The delegates aim to foster open dialogue, addressing critical issues like trade imbalances and military proximity. This visit marks the first from the House of Representatives since 2019.

Chinese and US military interactions, particularly their close operational proximity, have been a focal point, with Smith advocating for more structured communication akin to Cold War-era protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

