Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm on 'Vote Theft' and Unemployment

In a compelling critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of 'stealing elections', a practice he claims is directly tied to the rising unemployment and corruption plaguing India.

Speaking in Hindi, Gandhi expressed that unemployment remains the greatest challenge for Indian youth, emphasizing that electoral misconduct exacerbates this crisis. He accused the BJP of manipulating elections to maintain power dishonestly.

Gandhi asserted that the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes public relations over addressing youth concerns, which has led to a significant increase in unemployment and shattered the dreams of India's younger generations.

