Sharad Pawar Urges Unity Amid Maharashtra's Quota Crisis

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to spearhead initiatives aimed at easing the deepening rift between Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Pawar voiced concerns that a conflict between these communities was being intentionally magnified.

The current discord stems from a government resolution facilitating Kunbi caste certification for Marathas. Activists argue that this policy undermines the quota system's integrity, thus escalating tensions. The move followed Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, which drew significant attention.

Pawar emphasized the importance of government intervention to foster dialogue, suggesting community discussions to restore harmony. As OBC activists and other groups express dissent, the veteran leader's call for unity underscores the urgent need to address these socio-political challenges.

