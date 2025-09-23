Left Menu

Delhi Unites for Cleanliness and Cultural Freedom

Delhi's Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearhead a city-wide cleanliness drive under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, urging citizens to end defacement. Gupta also announced extended celebration hours for Hindu festivals, ensuring cultural events thrive without restriction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:22 IST
Delhi Unites for Cleanliness and Cultural Freedom
Delhi Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Home and Education Minister, Ashish Sood, joined a significant cleanliness campaign under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, emphasizing the city's dedication to cleanliness. Sood highlighted the voluntary participation of hundreds in the drive, focusing on neglected areas like under flyovers, underscoring the initiative's community spirit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon Delhi residents to abstain from any forms of defacement, such as wall writing and poster-pasting, particularly urging politicians to avoid using her image. She emphasized that the ongoing cleanliness drive should be a continuous effort to uphold the city's integrity.

In a culturally significant move, Gupta announced extensions for the use of loudspeakers during Hindu festivals, allowing celebrations until midnight. This change aligns with practices in other states, ensuring that cultural expressions and festivities in Delhi remain unhindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025