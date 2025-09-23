Delhi Unites for Cleanliness and Cultural Freedom

Delhi's Home and Education Minister, Ashish Sood, joined a significant cleanliness campaign under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, emphasizing the city's dedication to cleanliness. Sood highlighted the voluntary participation of hundreds in the drive, focusing on neglected areas like under flyovers, underscoring the initiative's community spirit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon Delhi residents to abstain from any forms of defacement, such as wall writing and poster-pasting, particularly urging politicians to avoid using her image. She emphasized that the ongoing cleanliness drive should be a continuous effort to uphold the city's integrity.

In a culturally significant move, Gupta announced extensions for the use of loudspeakers during Hindu festivals, allowing celebrations until midnight. This change aligns with practices in other states, ensuring that cultural expressions and festivities in Delhi remain unhindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)