GST Bachat Utsav: A Celebration or Burden?

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized PM Modi's GST Bachat Utsav, claiming it favors the wealthy over common people. Singh alleged 64% of GST's burden affects 50% of the population, while only 3% impacts the richest 10%. He cited past economic policies like demonetization as detrimental to citizens.

Updated: 23-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:24 IST
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the ''GST Bachat Utsav,'' alleging that the new tax regime continues to disproportionately affect ordinary citizens and favor the rich.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh declared that Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, including the controversial demonetization, have historically burdened the average citizen. He claimed that in eight years, the government has amassed Rs 127 lakh crore, with 64 percent of that coming from half the population while the wealthiest contribute a mere 3 percent.

In contrast, PM Modi described the GST Bachat Utsav as a price-lowering festival for consumers, initiated on Navratri's first day to reflect growing national optimism. The revised GST structure now generally taxes most goods and services at either 5 or 18 percent, with luxury items at 40 percent and tobacco at 28 percent plus cess.

