Asaduddin Owaisi Embarks on 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' for Bihar Elections

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will begin his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections with 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' from September 24-27. The yatra focuses on the Seemanchal region's development and justice. Owaisi aims to expand AIMIM's influence in the upcoming 2025 elections by contesting more seats.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is set to launch the 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' to energize his campaign for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The yatra, taking place from September 24 to 27, aims to rally support for the development of the Seemanchal region.

Owaisi will engage in road shows and corner meetings across various Assembly constituencies in the region. During the campaign, he will address the need for development and push for justice in Seemanchal, highlighting its long-standing backwardness and advocating for solutions through new policy initiatives.

In the 2020 elections, AIMIM secured five seats in Seemanchal, and the party is now strategizing to contest more seats in 2025. The response has been positive with several influential political figures expressing interest in joining AIMIM's bid, signaling potential growth for the party's influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

