India's Population Decline: A Historical Perspective

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed a significant reduction in India's Hindu population, citing historical invasions and hardships as primary causes. Addressing a state-level workshop on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi Sankalp,' he emphasized the challenges faced under foreign domination.

Adityanath highlighted the decline in India's agricultural and economic prowess during those times, urging the need to embrace Swadeshi values. He credited the Narendra Modi-led government for expanding the concept of Swadeshi, promoting indigenous production across various sectors.

Without naming political opponents, Adityanath accused some factions of harboring a 'foreign mentality' and dividing society. He concluded by stating that Swadeshi should become integral to Indian life, aligning with the slogan 'Make in India, Made for the World.'

