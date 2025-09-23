Imran Khan Endorses Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact Amid Political Drama
Imran Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has expressed support for the new defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He stated that discussions began during his administration. The agreement signifies 'aggression against either country shall be considered aggression against both'. Political tensions arise from this pact's announcement.
In an unexpected turn of events, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has voiced his support for the recently inked defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Despite being jailed since August, Khan declared that the groundwork for this agreement was laid during his administration.
The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed in Riyadh, sets a bold precedent wherein any aggression against one nation will be seen as an attack on both nations. This pact highlights Pakistan's commitment to the security of the sacred Islamic sites, a sentiment echoed by Khan.
Controversy brews as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz claims Khan would have never backed such a pact, suggesting ties with Israel take precedence. A circulating video of Khan with Saudi leaders further fuels political discord, spotlighting a fractured political landscape.
