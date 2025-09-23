Left Menu

K Annamalai's Strategy: Uniting Allies for a Stronger NDA

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai met AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran to persuade him to rejoin the NDA. Annamalai emphasized unity within the NDA to challenge the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election. Dhinakaran had previously exited the NDA, opposing Palaniswami's leadership.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:18 IST
K Annamalai, the former chief of Tamil Nadu BJP, expressed optimism about AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran potentially rejoining the NDA. During a meeting at Dhinakaran's residence, Annamalai aimed to solidify support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 elections.

Annamalai stated that his discussion with Dhinakaran was transparent, as he urged him to reconsider his stance and return to the NDA fold. Dhinakaran had recently exited the alliance, citing opposition to AIADMK's leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to Annamalai, Dhinakaran is contemplating the decision, reflecting the fluid nature of political alliances in Tamil Nadu. The former BJP leader remains hopeful for a united front to challenge the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

