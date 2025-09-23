K Annamalai's Strategy: Uniting Allies for a Stronger NDA

K Annamalai, the former chief of Tamil Nadu BJP, expressed optimism about AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran potentially rejoining the NDA. During a meeting at Dhinakaran's residence, Annamalai aimed to solidify support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 elections.

Annamalai stated that his discussion with Dhinakaran was transparent, as he urged him to reconsider his stance and return to the NDA fold. Dhinakaran had recently exited the alliance, citing opposition to AIADMK's leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to Annamalai, Dhinakaran is contemplating the decision, reflecting the fluid nature of political alliances in Tamil Nadu. The former BJP leader remains hopeful for a united front to challenge the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)