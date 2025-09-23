Bihar Politics: Legal Battle Brews Between Ashok Choudhary and Prashant Kishor
Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has issued a legal notice to Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, demanding an apology for allegedly defamatory remarks. Kishor accused Choudhary of a dubious land deal, leading to a potential defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore if proof or an apology isn't forthcoming.
Bihar's political arena is heating up as Minister Ashok Choudhary initiates legal action against Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party. Choudhary demands an apology over Kishor's accusations of involvement in a questionable Rs 200-crore land deal.
The minister's lawyer has notified Kishor to present evidence backing his claims or issue a public apology. Failure to do either will result in a civil lawsuit seeking Rs 100 crore for alleged defamation against Choudhary.
This legal move follows a defamation suit Choudhary lodged earlier, demonstrating his readiness to defend his reputation amid escalating political tensions in Bihar.
