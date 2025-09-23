Left Menu

Bihar Politics: Legal Battle Brews Between Ashok Choudhary and Prashant Kishor

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has issued a legal notice to Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, demanding an apology for allegedly defamatory remarks. Kishor accused Choudhary of a dubious land deal, leading to a potential defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore if proof or an apology isn't forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:46 IST
Bihar Politics: Legal Battle Brews Between Ashok Choudhary and Prashant Kishor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political arena is heating up as Minister Ashok Choudhary initiates legal action against Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party. Choudhary demands an apology over Kishor's accusations of involvement in a questionable Rs 200-crore land deal.

The minister's lawyer has notified Kishor to present evidence backing his claims or issue a public apology. Failure to do either will result in a civil lawsuit seeking Rs 100 crore for alleged defamation against Choudhary.

This legal move follows a defamation suit Choudhary lodged earlier, demonstrating his readiness to defend his reputation amid escalating political tensions in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

 India
2
Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

 Global
4
Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025