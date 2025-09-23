Trump Administration's H-1B Visa Overhaul: What It Means for the Tech Industry

In a move set to cause upheaval in the tech world, the Trump administration released a proposal on Tuesday to revise the H-1B visa selection process. The new plan aims to give priority to applications from employers who offer higher wages, following recent announcements of an exorbitant $100,000 fee for the visas.

The changes are a continuation of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which includes mass deportations and policies against granting citizenship to children of immigrants living illegally in the U.S. Now, the administration's focus has shifted to the H-1B visas, a key resource for tech and outsourcing companies hiring skilled foreign workers.

The sudden announcement of the hefty fee led to warnings from major tech firms, advising workers to remain in the U.S. or return immediately. However, a subsequent clarification revealed that the fee would only apply to new visa applications, calming some of the chaos that had ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)