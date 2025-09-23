Left Menu

Trump Administration's H-1B Visa Overhaul: What It Means for the Tech Industry

The Trump administration proposed changes to the H-1B visa selection process, favoring higher-paid workers. This follows a $100,000 fee announcement and aims to protect American workers from foreign wage competition. The adjustments have caused concern among tech companies relying on skilled foreign labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:26 IST
In a move set to cause upheaval in the tech world, the Trump administration released a proposal on Tuesday to revise the H-1B visa selection process. The new plan aims to give priority to applications from employers who offer higher wages, following recent announcements of an exorbitant $100,000 fee for the visas.

The changes are a continuation of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which includes mass deportations and policies against granting citizenship to children of immigrants living illegally in the U.S. Now, the administration's focus has shifted to the H-1B visas, a key resource for tech and outsourcing companies hiring skilled foreign workers.

The sudden announcement of the hefty fee led to warnings from major tech firms, advising workers to remain in the U.S. or return immediately. However, a subsequent clarification revealed that the fee would only apply to new visa applications, calming some of the chaos that had ensued.

