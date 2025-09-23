Trump's Pledge for AI-Driven Biological Weapons Verification
President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly, urging global cooperation to end the development of biological weapons. He proposed an international effort, led by the U.S., to enforce the biological weapons convention using a pioneering AI verification system.
In a significant announcement at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump committed to spearheading an international initiative aimed at enforcing a biological weapons convention.
The initiative, which focuses on preventing the proliferation of biological weapons, involves pioneering an AI-based verification system, with hopes of transforming global security efforts.
President Trump urged all nations to unite in a comprehensive effort to eradicate the development of biological weapons, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative and collaborative solutions.
