Trump's Pledge for AI-Driven Biological Weapons Verification

In a significant announcement at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump committed to spearheading an international initiative aimed at enforcing a biological weapons convention.

The initiative, which focuses on preventing the proliferation of biological weapons, involves pioneering an AI-based verification system, with hopes of transforming global security efforts.

President Trump urged all nations to unite in a comprehensive effort to eradicate the development of biological weapons, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative and collaborative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)