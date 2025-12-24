Governor Bose Addresses Campus Violence and Corruption in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose addressed critical issues of violence and corruption plaguing the state, particularly affecting educational institutions, during the 68th annual convocation at Jadavpur University. He stressed the importance of maintaining a safe and conducive academic environment free from 'unwanted elements.'

Bose discussed the unnatural deaths of two students and advocated against the presence of outsiders on campus. He suggested enhanced surveillance and avoided commenting on the establishment of a permanent police outpost, leaving the decision to the state government. He also clarified President Droupadi Murmu's decision to uphold the governor's role as the chancellor of state universities, emphasizing the established norms.

The governor acknowledged ongoing student protests that called for immediate student union elections. He promised to review the demands, which included stronger campus security, and committed to discussing them with the government. Bose justified his recent absences from the university's convocation by citing the need for a full-time vice chancellor, ensuring the ceremonial tradition's validity.

(With inputs from agencies.)