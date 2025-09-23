UK Welcomes Skilled Workers Amid U.S. Visa Hike

The United Kingdom is set to ease immigration routes for high-skilled workers, a decision unveiled by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves that starkly contrasts with recent U.S. policies. Specifically, this move aims to differentiate the UK's approach from that of U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently announced a substantial increase in visa fees.

The announcement was made as Reeves addressed a gathering at the opening of fintech firm Revolut's new headquarters in London. Reeves emphasized the UK's desire to simplify the immigration process for talented individuals, opposing Trump's stance, which she cites as a barrier to talent mobility.

Global enterprises, especially in banking sectors, reiterate that London's prominence as a financial center largely hinges on its ability to attract high-skilled workers easily. Simplifying immigration routes is a strategic move to bolster this capability.