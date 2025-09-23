Left Menu

Marco Rubio Criticizes Europe's Energy Ties with Russia Amid US-India Tariff Crisis

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Europe for continuing to buy Russian oil while expecting US action. Rubio discussed the Trump administration's additional tariffs on India due to its Russian oil purchases. Trump's disappointment with Russia regarding Ukraine and India's defense talks with Pakistan were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:55 IST
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized European countries for continuing their energy trade with Russia while urging the US to impose stiffer sanctions. He commented on this issue during a recent interview, highlighting ongoing efforts to resolve US-India trade tensions.

The Trump administration has enacted a 25 percent tariff hike on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, escalating the total tariff to 50 percent. Rubio noted Trump's frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which worsened following a summit in Alaska.

While discussing geopolitical dynamics, Rubio emphasized Trump's past successes in mediating international conflicts, including those involving India and Pakistan. He stressed that recent peace efforts between the South Asian rivals were the result of direct military dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

