CPI Decries Centre's Relief Package for Flood-Hit Punjab

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday slammed the Centre's relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-devastated Punjab, calling it an "insult" to the affected populace, as vast destruction and substantial agricultural damage persist.

The CPI asserted that the actual damage from the floods surpasses Rs 25,000 crore, demanding an immediate and expanded package with at least Rs 1 lakh in direct assistance to every affected family, encompassing landless laborers and small traders beyond just farmers.

Citing alleged negligence in irrigation and drainage maintenance by both central and Punjab governments, the CPI emphasized during its 25th Congress that these oversights exacerbated the recent catastrophic floods, predominantly caused by overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, and intensified by heavy rainfalls in Punjab and neighboring states.

Furthermore, the CPI contested the central government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, labeling them "hollow," and claimed they exacerbate economic inequality, favoring corporations over middle and lower-income classes. They called for policy reevaluations to prevent further socio-economic disparity.

In addressing public healthcare, the CPI Congress noted that federal health spending is less than 2% of GDP, urging recognition of healthcare as a fundamental right, with increased funding goals set at 3% by 2027 and 10% by 2030 to ensure universal free healthcare.

The Congress also denounced the BJP's alleged "fascist" policies, advocating for solidarity among Left and democratic entities to safeguard the rights of farmers, workers, and the broader populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)