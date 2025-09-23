Trump Condemns India and China Over Russian Oil Purchases Amid Ukraine Conflict
During a speech at the UN General Assembly, former US President Donald Trump criticized China and India for purchasing Russian oil, labeling them as primary funders of the Ukraine war. He announced additional tariffs on India and emphasized that European nations must stop buying Russian energy products.
In a striking statement delivered at the United Nations General Assembly, former US President Donald Trump accused China and India of being primary contributors to the Ukraine conflict by continuing to purchase oil from Russia. This assertion came as part of a broader discourse on international economic maneuvers amid wartime diplomacy.
Trump revealed that his administration has levied an extra 25 percent tariff on India, raising US-imposed duties to a staggering 50 percent. This move is intended to penalize India for its ongoing oil purchases from Russia, a decision Trump deems as facilitating the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine.
Highlighting apparent European inaction, Trump expressed frustration over NATO members' persistent acquisition of Russian energy. Urging for unified action, he called on European nations to halt these energy transactions instantly, criticizing their current stance as detrimental to their own interests and demanding immediate policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
