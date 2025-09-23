Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Nepal Strengthens Ties with India and China

India and China’s ambassadors met Nepal's Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal following the government's change. Both envoys pledged ongoing assistance and investment initiatives in Nepal. The discussions focused on trade facilitation and investment encouragement. Khanal requested a Bank of China branch in Nepal to ease export payment procedures.

  Country:
  • Nepal

Amidst political shifts in Nepal, the ambassadors of India and China met with Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal at Singha Durbar. This meeting followed the recent toppling of the K P Sharma Oli administration.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava reiterated India's commitment to supporting Nepal through ongoing and future projects. The discussions emphasized bolstering trade relations and boosting investor morale from the Indian private sector.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song acknowledged Nepal's democratic choices and guaranteed continued support from Beijing. Chinese investment interests were also spotlighted, as Khanal proposed establishing the Bank of China's branch in Nepal to facilitate smoother economic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

