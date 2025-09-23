Congress Slams BJP Over GST and Relief Delays

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government of implementing a burdensome GST regime for eight years, levying different tax slabs that financially strained citizens. They credited themselves with pushing the Modi administration toward belated reforms.

Congress criticized the government for a slow assessment process in providing relief to flood-affected Jammu residents and the delayed announcement of comprehensive relief by central authorities.

Raman Bhalla, working president, claimed that opposition pressure sparked reforms long sought by Congress, alleging that the government's nine GST tax slabs exploited the common man with high taxes on essential goods.

