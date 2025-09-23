Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over GST and Relief Delays

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir accused the BJP of implementing a burdensome GST regime over eight years, resulting in increased financial strain on citizens. The party claims credit for eventually prompting tax reforms. Additionally, concerns were raised over delays in relief efforts for rain and flood-affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:15 IST
Congress Slams BJP Over GST and Relief Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government of implementing a burdensome GST regime for eight years, levying different tax slabs that financially strained citizens. They credited themselves with pushing the Modi administration toward belated reforms.

Congress criticized the government for a slow assessment process in providing relief to flood-affected Jammu residents and the delayed announcement of comprehensive relief by central authorities.

Raman Bhalla, working president, claimed that opposition pressure sparked reforms long sought by Congress, alleging that the government's nine GST tax slabs exploited the common man with high taxes on essential goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025