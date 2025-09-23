Congress Slams BJP Over GST and Relief Delays
The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir accused the BJP of implementing a burdensome GST regime over eight years, resulting in increased financial strain on citizens. The party claims credit for eventually prompting tax reforms. Additionally, concerns were raised over delays in relief efforts for rain and flood-affected regions.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government of implementing a burdensome GST regime for eight years, levying different tax slabs that financially strained citizens. They credited themselves with pushing the Modi administration toward belated reforms.
Congress criticized the government for a slow assessment process in providing relief to flood-affected Jammu residents and the delayed announcement of comprehensive relief by central authorities.
Raman Bhalla, working president, claimed that opposition pressure sparked reforms long sought by Congress, alleging that the government's nine GST tax slabs exploited the common man with high taxes on essential goods.
