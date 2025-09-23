Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Odisha Assembly Speaker Pravati Parida rejected a second no-confidence motion notice by the Congress Legislature Party, citing procedural rules. This led to protests and disruptions in the assembly session. Congress members accused the Speaker of stifling debate on pressing issues, while BJD leaders protested alleged police misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:41 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha Assembly Speaker Pravati Parida on Tuesday dismissed another no-confidence motion notice from the Congress Legislature Party, intensifying the ongoing political tensions. The decision, citing procedural grounds, resulted in significant disruptions to the assembly proceedings.

The Congress claimed the Speaker's rejection was a deliberate attempt to stifle crucial debate on pressing matters such as women's safety, unemployment, and the agrarian crisis. The session faced multiple adjournments as Congress leaders staged protests and threatened to take their grievances to the public.

Amid the chaos, BJD's deputy leader Prasanna Acharya raised the issue of alleged police misconduct during a protest. Despite appeals to return to discussions, BJD legislative members staged a walkout, demanding action against police excesses and calling for a rollback of government decisions affecting Panchayati Raj Institutions.

