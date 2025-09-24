Will Trump's Medal Ambitions End the Gaza Conflict?

Amid global calls for peace, French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced that the key to resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza could lie with U.S. President Donald Trump. Addressing France's BFM TV from New York, Macron stressed that Trump's unique position as a major arms supplier gives him leverage to press Israel for a ceasefire.

Macron pointed out that while European nations, like France, do not furnish the weapons fuelling the Gaza conflict, the United States does, positioning Trump as a critical figure in potential peace talks. This comes after Trump's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, where he dismissed Western allies' efforts to back a Palestinian state, associating it with a concession to Hamas militants.

Despite Trump's claims of resolving numerous conflicts, Macron highlighted the Nobel Peace Prize would be attainable for Trump if he could halt the Gaza violence. Meanwhile, Trump, who has been nominated for the Nobel by several countries for his peace agreements, has openly expressed his belief in being worthy of the accolade previously awarded to past U.S. leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)