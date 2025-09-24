Trump and Albanese: Strategic Talks on AUKUS at Washington Meet

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to host Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in Washington on October 20. This high-level meeting marks their first in-person interaction since Albanese's re-election as the head of the center-left Labor government in Australia.

The discussions are set to focus on the AUKUS initiative, a joint defense project involving the U.S., Australia, and the UK. At the heart of the talks will be Australia's procurement of nuclear-powered submarines, a strategic move to bolster defenses against China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The project is currently under a rigorous review led by U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, amid criticisms about production capabilities. Despite this, Australia has already committed $1 billion to support U.S. submarine shipyards and further announced an additional investment for infrastructure upgrades in Western Australia. The Pentagon's evaluation is anticipated to conclude by autumn.

