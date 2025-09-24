Gustavo Petro Calls for Investigation of Trump's Caribbean Strikes

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has demanded a criminal investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials for their roles in the recent fatal strikes on vessels in the Caribbean. Petro criticized the actions during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, accusing Trump of unjustly targeting poverty and migration.

Petro challenged the notion that the attacks were on drug traffickers, asserting the passengers were underprivileged young people from Latin America, not members of the alleged Venezuelan gang as the U.S. administration asserted.

The U.S. military carried out three attacks, the first beginning on September 2, killing multiple people. These military actions have been described by the Trump administration as necessary anti-drug measures, though Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro argue these are disguises for ulterior political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)