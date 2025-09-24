Left Menu

Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance: AIADMK Chief's Bold Allegations

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed fractures in the DMK-Congress alliance at an election rally. Allegations include Congress demanding a power share, kidney theft under DMK rule, and false investment claims. Additional internal party strife was highlighted, referencing expelled member Panneerselvam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coonoor | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:36 IST
Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance: AIADMK Chief's Bold Allegations
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that cracks have appeared in the alliance between the ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, during a massive election rally.

Palaniswami stated that disagreements have emerged, with Congress demanding equal power sharing in future elections and claiming mismanagement under the DMK regime.

His comments addressed power disputes, alleged healthcare corruption, and mistruths about foreign investments, challenging the DMK leadership while recalling past internal conflicts in both major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Prepares for Historic Bihar Election Battle

Congress Prepares for Historic Bihar Election Battle

 India
2
L&T and BEL Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Combat Aircraft

L&T and BEL Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Combat Aircraft

 India
3
VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

 India
4
CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar

CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025