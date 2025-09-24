Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance: AIADMK Chief's Bold Allegations

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that cracks have appeared in the alliance between the ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, during a massive election rally.

Palaniswami stated that disagreements have emerged, with Congress demanding equal power sharing in future elections and claiming mismanagement under the DMK regime.

His comments addressed power disputes, alleged healthcare corruption, and mistruths about foreign investments, challenging the DMK leadership while recalling past internal conflicts in both major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)