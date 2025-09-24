Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance: AIADMK Chief's Bold Allegations
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed fractures in the DMK-Congress alliance at an election rally. Allegations include Congress demanding a power share, kidney theft under DMK rule, and false investment claims. Additional internal party strife was highlighted, referencing expelled member Panneerselvam.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that cracks have appeared in the alliance between the ruling DMK and its ally, Congress, during a massive election rally.
Palaniswami stated that disagreements have emerged, with Congress demanding equal power sharing in future elections and claiming mismanagement under the DMK regime.
His comments addressed power disputes, alleged healthcare corruption, and mistruths about foreign investments, challenging the DMK leadership while recalling past internal conflicts in both major political parties.
