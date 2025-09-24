Owaisi's Bihar Visit Sparks Controversy Over Immigration Allegations

In the latest political skirmish, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has leveled serious accusations against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Singh claims Owaisi's forthcoming visit to Bihar is a move to protect what he terms as 'infiltrators', referring to Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

Singh further insinuated that Owaisi's visit mirrors the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting a pattern of political maneuvers aimed at securing the votes of immigrant communities. He underlined the NDA government's initiatives for the Muslim community in Bihar, questioning the opposition's contributions.

Meanwhile, Owaisi is gearing up to rally support in Seemanchal, a region he claims has been neglected by previous governments. In a social media post, Owaisi invited the local population to join his political movement, expressing hope for forming new alliances. This visit comes as Bihar prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections later this year.

