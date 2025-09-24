Left Menu

BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

BJP leader Amit Malviya criticizes Congress's CWC meeting in Bihar as a threat to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's political aspirations. He suggests increasing divisions within the opposition alliance and predicts a possible split between Congress and RJD, highlighting Congress's intent to assert independence in Bihar politics.

BJP leader Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a robust critique, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday condemned the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Patna, alleging the presence of figures who have historically disrespected Bihar and its citizens. Malviya's comments were made on platform X, intensifying his attack on the Congress.

Malviya argued that the timing of the CWC meeting in Bihar marks a strategic decision that could thwart Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's ambitions of becoming Chief Minister. He underscored the meeting as indicative of a broader consensus within the Congress and its allies against endorsing Yadav as the coalition's chief ministerial candidate.

Further speculating on emerging factions within the opposition alliance, Malviya noted that Rahul Gandhi's consistent visits to the state point to Congress's efforts to carve out its own niche, independent of RJD's influence. As he compared the situation to the earlier Congress-Aam Aadmi Party split post-Delhi elections, Malviya suggested the likelihood of Congress and RJD steering separate paths before or after the Bihar assembly elections slated for late 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

