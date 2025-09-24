Left Menu

Controversy and Composure: Rahul Mamkootathil's Return

Rahul Mamkootathil, a suspended Congress MLA, visited the Palakkad constituency amidst sexual misconduct allegations. His arrival marks his first appearance in the constituency since mid-August, following serious accusations. Despite protests and simmering controversy, Mamkootathil maintains silence on the allegations, focusing on non-political matters during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:48 IST
Controversy and Composure: Rahul Mamkootathil's Return
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

Controversial Congress MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, on Wednesday returned to Palakkad constituency for the first time since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, prompting his suspension from the party.

The MLA, accompanied by local party leaders, made this rare public appearance amid ongoing tensions and protests, notably from SFI activists.

Despite facing questions about the allegations and related audio clips, Mamkootathil refrained from commenting, focusing instead on personal engagements during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
2
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution

Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025