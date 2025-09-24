Controversy and Composure: Rahul Mamkootathil's Return

Controversial Congress MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, on Wednesday returned to Palakkad constituency for the first time since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, prompting his suspension from the party.

The MLA, accompanied by local party leaders, made this rare public appearance amid ongoing tensions and protests, notably from SFI activists.

Despite facing questions about the allegations and related audio clips, Mamkootathil refrained from commenting, focusing instead on personal engagements during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)