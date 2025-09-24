The Bear Roars: Kremlin Dismisses Trump's 'Paper Tiger' Comment
The Kremlin dismissed U.S. President Trump's description of Russia as a 'paper tiger,' emphasizing Russia's strength and stability. Trump suggested Ukraine could reclaim all Russian-occupied territory, marking a pro-Ukraine stance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov countered, stating the Russian army was advancing and the economy stable.
The Kremlin has dismissed recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who characterized Russia as a 'paper tiger.' The Russian administration emphasized that President Vladimir Putin values efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered Trump's assertion, stating that Russia is symbolically a bear, not a tiger, dismissing the notion of a 'paper bear.' Trump had indicated that Ukraine might regain all Russian-occupied territories, urging Kyiv to capitalize on Russia's economic challenges.
Peskov responded in a radio interview that the Russian army is making advances in Ukraine and maintained that the country's economic stability is not in jeopardy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Trump
- Ukraine
- conflict
- economy
- Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- paper tiger
- advancing
ALSO READ
Russia Proposes VAT Hike to Fund Military in Ukraine Conflict
Reliance Consumer's Mega Investment in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy
Russia Proposes VAT Hike to Fund Military Amid Ongoing Conflict
Will Trump's Medal Ambitions End the Gaza Conflict?
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict