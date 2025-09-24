The Kremlin has dismissed recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who characterized Russia as a 'paper tiger.' The Russian administration emphasized that President Vladimir Putin values efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered Trump's assertion, stating that Russia is symbolically a bear, not a tiger, dismissing the notion of a 'paper bear.' Trump had indicated that Ukraine might regain all Russian-occupied territories, urging Kyiv to capitalize on Russia's economic challenges.

Peskov responded in a radio interview that the Russian army is making advances in Ukraine and maintained that the country's economic stability is not in jeopardy.

