Battling Through Mud: Mahayuti Ministers and the Plight of Marathwada Farmers

The Maharashtra BJP criticized Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for not actively supporting Marathwada's flood-affected farmers, contrasting this with Mahayuti ministers working directly with those affected. Accusations against Raut included ignoring farmers, prioritizing foreign trips, and involvement in a money laundering case, while relief funds were being distributed to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:11 IST
The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged inactivity in the wake of the Marathwada floods. The BJP accused Raut of staying in Mumbai, failing to engage with the farmers suffering due to the recent heavy rains that have lashed the region.

According to state BJP media chief Navnath Ban, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders such as Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde have been actively visiting affected areas, Raut has not prioritized the farmers' situation. Ban further alleged that Raut is more concerned with political ambitions and linked him to a previous money laundering case.

Ban emphasized that financial aid is being distributed with nearly 32 lakh farmers receiving initial relief with no stringent eligibility criteria. The ongoing criticism against Raut includes perceptions of indifference towards the crisis, with comparisons drawn to his alleged interest in personal and political gains rather than addressing farmers' distress.

