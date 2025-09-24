YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Digital Book for Justice
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP's leader, unveiled a digital book and IVRS to document alleged injustices against party members. This ensures every case is logged for potential SIT investigation upon returning to power. Committed to justice, Reddy promises action regardless of circumstances.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated a novel approach to address issues faced by his party members by launching a 'digital book' and an IVRS call facility on Wednesday. This aims to meticulously document every alleged injustice, atrocity, and political victimization against the party cadres.
The YSR Congress Party's statement emphasized that this digital initiative allows anyone to upload details of injustices, creating a permanent digital record. It further stated that the IVRS will enable workers and victims to submit grievances via phone, ensuring that no incident is overlooked.
Reddy, the former Chief Minister, expressed his firm resolve that these records aren't mere symbols but will form the groundwork for a Special Investigation Team to investigate each case once the party regains power. Even if individuals involved are retired or overseas, the party vows to seek justice for every victimized member.
ALSO READ
Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash
Lego Strengthens Brand Control with Discovery Centres Acquisition
ILO Warns Inequality, Weak Trust Threaten Global Social Justice Progress
CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar
Justice Prevails: Arrest in Gujjar Youth Killing Case