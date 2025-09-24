Congress Open to Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar's CM Face, Hints Pawan Khera

Senior Congress figure Pawan Khera has indicated openness toward RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in upcoming Bihar elections. However, the party stops short of a formal declaration.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Khera emphasized the party's commitment to electoral issues over individual candidacies. He likened the situation to a self-evident truth, hinting at Yadav's perceived leadership within the alliance.

Khera refuted opposition claims that the meeting was a political power play in Bihar, and highlighted pressing issues like unemployment, criticizing the BJP's confidence rooted in unscrupulous electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)