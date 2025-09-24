Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharashtra

Farmers' leader Raju Shetti and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut have accused the Maharashtra government of insensitivity after political banners were spotted on trucks delivering aid to flood-affected regions in Dharashiv district.

According to Shetti, the ruling faction aims to capitalize on the crisis to gain political traction ahead of impending local body elections. The criticism arose after several trucks, laden with relief supplies for affected villages, were seen adorned with large posters featuring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, district guardian minister Pratap Sarnaik, and the Shiv Sena party symbol.

The Marathwada districts, including Dharashiv, have suffered extensive damage following recent heavy rains. Both Shetti and Raut condemned the party's tactics as a shameless exploitation of the disaster while insufficient real aid is being provided for those in need.

