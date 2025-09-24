Man Arrested for Remarks Against Top Leaders
A man identified as Meraj was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video surfaced on social media, prompting BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla to call for strict legal action.
A man was detained on Wednesday following the surfacing of a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to local officials.
Identified as Meraj, the individual was taken into custody, confirmed Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar.
BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla expressed that such remarks against the nation's top leaders are unacceptable and confirmed discussions with law enforcement for strict action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
