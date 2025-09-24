French Unions Gear Up for Renewed Protests
French Unions announced another day of strikes and demonstrations on Oct. 2, after meeting Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Earlier protests on Sept. 18 drew hundreds of thousands, opposing austerity measures, seeking tax increases on the wealthy, and reversing a higher retirement age policy.
French Unions have announced that they will hold another day of strikes and demonstrations on October 2. This decision comes following discussions with the country's new Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu.
The announcement follows significant unrest on September 18, when hundreds of thousands participated in protests against austerity measures.
The unions are demanding the scrapping of the previous government's fiscal policies, increased taxes on the wealthy, and a reversal of the policy that raised the retirement age.
