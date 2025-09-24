French Unions Gear Up for Renewed Protests

French Unions have announced that they will hold another day of strikes and demonstrations on October 2. This decision comes following discussions with the country's new Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu.

The announcement follows significant unrest on September 18, when hundreds of thousands participated in protests against austerity measures.

The unions are demanding the scrapping of the previous government's fiscal policies, increased taxes on the wealthy, and a reversal of the policy that raised the retirement age.

