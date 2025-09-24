Rahul Mamkootathil's Return to Palakkad Amidst Controversy
Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil visited Palakkad for the first time since facing sexual misconduct allegations. His return sparked protests from political activists. Mamkootathil, who previously led various agitations, welcomed the protests as a sign of democracy and promised to address the media later.
Rahul Mamkootathil, the suspended Congress MLA, made his first appearance in Palakkad since allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him. His visit, accompanied by local party leaders, aimed to reconnect with his constituency amidst ongoing controversies.
A protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), using microphones to alert women of his presence, marked his arrival. Despite being surrounded by media personnel, Mamkootathil refrained from commenting on the allegations and expressed openness to ongoing public protests, considering them an integral part of democratic processes.
After resigning as Youth Congress state president following accusations from actress Rini Ann George and subsequent protests from BJP and DYFI members, Mamkootathil met with journalists at the Legislative Assembly complex. He clarified his presence was not to challenge Congress leadership, yet chose to remain silent on the allegations themselves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
