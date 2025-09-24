Huglomacy Backfire: India's Diplomatic Isolation Under Scrutiny
The Congress criticizes the Indian government's foreign policy, alleging diplomatic isolation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'huglomacy.' The Congress blames backfired diplomacy with the US and China for national insecurities and economic repercussions, alleging strategic encirclement and dependency issues amid recent geopolitical turbulence.
The Congress has launched a sharp critique of the Indian government's foreign policy, accusing it of causing a 'collapse' of strategic autonomy and plunging the nation into diplomatic isolation. The party's reflections emerged from a political resolution at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'huglomacy' as counterproductive, the Congress claims the approach has left India unable to secure its national interests, juggling between appeasing the US and leaning towards China. The CWC resolution underscores concerns over strategic encroachments and rising economic dependencies.
Further complicating matters, President Trump's trade measures and the ongoing US-China tensions have compounded the challenges, amplifying economic vulnerabilities for India. The Congress concludes with a grim view of India's position, asserting that policy missteps have entangled the nation in a web of diplomatic uncertainties and economic risks.
