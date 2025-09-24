Left Menu

U.S. and Argentina Forge Financial Alliance Amid Economic Turmoil

The U.S. is in discussions with Argentina for a $20 billion swap line and is ready to support through bond purchases and standby credit. Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to Argentina's economic stability. Argentine leaders expressed gratitude for U.S. support and partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:00 IST
U.S. and Argentina Forge Financial Alliance Amid Economic Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is in talks with Argentina to establish a $20 billion swap line, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement on Wednesday. The U.S. aims to bolster Argentina's economy by purchasing dollar-denominated bonds and providing standby credit through the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

Bessent assured that measures are in place to combat the actions of speculators threatening Argentina's market. The U.S. is also collaborating with Argentina to address the tax holiday affecting foreign exchange from commodity producers.

Following these announcements, Argentina's government bond prices saw an uptick. Argentine leaders, including President Javier Milei and Economy Minister Luis Caputo, expressed gratitude towards the U.S., highlighting a commitment to a cooperative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India
2
Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showd...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025