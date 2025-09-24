Left Menu

Unified Front: Maharashtra Politicians Rally for Flood Relief

Ministers and legislators from Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are donating their salaries to Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood and rain relief efforts in the Marathwada region. Both parties emphasize strong support for affected farmers and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable show of solidarity, Maharashtra's political leaders, including those from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, have pledged their one month's salary to support the flood-affected regions. These contributions will be directed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at alleviating the devastation caused by heavy rains in Marathwada.

The generosity extends beyond ministers and legislators, with NCP Members of Parliament joining in the effort. The Marathwada region, particularly Solapur district, has witnessed severe destruction impacting crops, livestock, and homes. NCP's state president, Sunil Tatkare, confirmed the party's commitment to aid those grappling with these adversities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been actively visiting the impacted areas, assuring farmers of steadfast support. Echoing this sentiment, Congress leader Satej Patil has called upon citizens to donate essential supplies, further underscoring the unified effort to rebuild and support affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

