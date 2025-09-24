Presidential Chemistry: Can Brazil and U.S. Tackle Tariff Tensions?

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin revealed optimism this Wednesday about the "good chemistry" between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump. Alckmin hopes this relationship might pave the way for discussions surrounding the hefty 50% tariffs the U.S. has imposed on Brazilian exports.

Although a date for further talks has not been set, Alckmin mentioned they had a brief but cordial meeting at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. This meeting could be a stepping stone towards resolving pressing trade issues.

Trump, echoing this sentiment, said he anticipates a meeting with Lula next week, reflecting on their "excellent chemistry" during their latest encounter. Both leaders seem poised to tackle the tariff challenges affecting trade between their nations.