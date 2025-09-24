Left Menu

Azam Khan's Defiant Return: Faith in Justice and Party Allegiance

After being released from Sitapur jail, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan expressed confidence in receiving justice from the courts. Despite speculation, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the Samajwadi Party, dismissing rumors about joining the BSP. Khan hinted at a significant role within the SP amidst ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:55 IST
Azam Khan's Defiant Return: Faith in Justice and Party Allegiance
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

After his release from Sitapur jail, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan voiced strong faith in the judiciary, asserting his belief in receiving justice. Speaking in Rampur, Khan dismissed rumors of shifting loyalty to the Bahujan Samaj Party, reaffirming his steadfast commitment to the Samajwadi Party.

Despite speculation, Khan stated he had 'something called character,' hinting at his unchanged allegiance to the SP. Upon his release, he acknowledged Akhilesh Yadav's welcoming remarks, appreciating the show of support from the party's leader.

Facing numerous legal battles, including land grabbing and corruption allegations, Khan's release was facilitated by a recent bail in a high-profile land case. Khan's return to Rampur marks a new chapter in his ongoing political and legal journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

 India
2
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

 India
3
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

 Global
4
Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules Delay

Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules De...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025