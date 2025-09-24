Azam Khan's Defiant Return: Faith in Justice and Party Allegiance

After his release from Sitapur jail, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan voiced strong faith in the judiciary, asserting his belief in receiving justice. Speaking in Rampur, Khan dismissed rumors of shifting loyalty to the Bahujan Samaj Party, reaffirming his steadfast commitment to the Samajwadi Party.

Despite speculation, Khan stated he had 'something called character,' hinting at his unchanged allegiance to the SP. Upon his release, he acknowledged Akhilesh Yadav's welcoming remarks, appreciating the show of support from the party's leader.

Facing numerous legal battles, including land grabbing and corruption allegations, Khan's release was facilitated by a recent bail in a high-profile land case. Khan's return to Rampur marks a new chapter in his ongoing political and legal journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)