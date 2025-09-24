Mexico's Battle Against Flesh-Eating Screwworm
Mexico is strategizing to mitigate the screwworm outbreak following a confirmed animal infection in Nuevo Leon. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that the U.S. border reopening for livestock trade remains on track for November, despite the outbreak concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST
Mexico is intensifying efforts to combat a screwworm outbreak after confirming an infected animal case in Nuevo Leon, a state bordering the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday.
Amidst the outbreak, Sheinbaum clarified there are no anticipated delays in reopening the U.S.-Mexico border for livestock trade before November.
The government is actively exploring more measures to control the spread of the flesh-eating parasite and safeguard livestock health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement