Mexico's Battle Against Flesh-Eating Screwworm

Mexico is intensifying efforts to combat a screwworm outbreak after confirming an infected animal case in Nuevo Leon, a state bordering the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday.

Amidst the outbreak, Sheinbaum clarified there are no anticipated delays in reopening the U.S.-Mexico border for livestock trade before November.

The government is actively exploring more measures to control the spread of the flesh-eating parasite and safeguard livestock health.

