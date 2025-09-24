KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism in Politics
BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticizes Congress and BJP, highlighting failures in agriculture, economy, and governance. He urges professionals to join politics, denouncing Congress's handling of farmer protests and BJP's unfulfilled promises. KTR calls for a return to governance focused on real development under KCR's leadership.
In a blistering critique delivered at Telangana Bhavan, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) targeted the ruling Congress in Telangana and the BJP at the Centre for neglecting the populace, especially farmers, dragging the nation into economic strife and governance chaos.
During the induction of Karimnagar-based doctors, Dr. Ontela Rohit Reddy and Dr. Gogula Gautami Reddy, into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KTR emphasized the importance of educated professionals in public life. He questioned the Revanth Reddy-led Congress's treatment of protesting farmers, criticizing the government's 'Farmers' Declaration' as inadequate.
KTR accused the Modi administration of exploiting taxpayers through GST for election gains, without fulfilling key promises. He also denounced Revanth Reddy's perceived allegiance to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, criticizing delays in infrastructure repairs while calling for more active political involvement from youth and the professional sector.
