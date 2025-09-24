Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy
The Congress party has accused the BJP-led government of manipulating electoral processes, labeling it as illegitimate and built on deceit. Allegations of voter list rigging and vote stealing are central, aiming to disenfranchise marginalized communities. The Congress vows to continue fighting to protect constitutional rights and fair elections in India.
The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the central government, accusing it of electoral manipulation and labeling it as illegitimate. The sharp critique was presented during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with allegations of 'vote chori' at its core.
The CWC resolutions claim that the BJP employs 'dirty tricks' to alter voter rolls and maintain power, undermining democracy. With upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress promises to safeguard constitutional rights and prevent the disenfranchisement of marginalized groups.
Furthermore, the Congress condemned the government's handling of communal tensions and socio-economic challenges, while expressing sorrow over recent tragedies in various Indian states, highlighting an urgent ecological and social crisis.
