Thackeray Duo Urge Relief for Maharashtra Farmers Amid Rain Devastation

MNS President Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have made independent calls to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate assistance for farmers reeling from the impact of torrential rains and consequent crop loss.

In his letter to the chief minister, Raj Thackeray demanded declaring a 'wet drought' and providing Rs 30,000 per acre to affected farmers, emphasizing the prolonged recovery period from this natural disaster. He called for a relief package from the Centre, citing precedence in other states, and urged assistance for children's education disrupted by the calamities.

Aaditya Thackeray reminded Fadnavis of his electoral promise of a loan waiver, pointing out the inadequacy of the Rs 2,339 crore currently sanctioned against a pending Rs 15,000 crore compensation related to natural disasters. He insisted on immediate aid without preconditions to match the urgency.

